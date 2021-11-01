Jill Swain and Melinda Bales vying to be Huntersville’s next mayor

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Tuesday is Election Day, and one of the biggest local races is happening in Huntersville. Current mayor John Aneralla is not seeking reelection. Former Mayor Jill Swain and current Mayor Pro-Tem Melinda Bales are fighting to replace him.

With exponential population growth in Huntersville, these next few years will be pivotal in determining the town’s developmental future.

Swain previously served four terms on the town board and four terms as mayor. Bales has spent the past five terms on the town board, most recently as mayor pro-tem.

“I have worked over the last several years to build consensus and collaboration with our board and I want to continue that,” said Bales.

Meanwhile, when it comes to a new term, Swain says there are several things she would do differently.

“I would get our regional and statewide and national relationships back on track. I think we’ve become a little isolationist,” said Swain.

The biggest issue for both candidates is the unparalleled population growth that’s caused major infrastructure demands. Bales says she hopes the next board will follow the town’s 2040 plan to balance Huntersville’s rural and historic charm with thoughtful new developments.

“We can’t dig a moat around Huntersville, so we need to make sure that we are being purposeful with how we develop out,” said Bales.

On the other hand, Swain hopes the town refocuses their attention to “visionary planning.” Her biggest priority in office would be to redevelop the town’s downtown corridor.

“There always was a plan. Since 1995, there was a plan to have increased density in certain corridors,” said Swain.

Another major topic likely to emerge within the next term is building a new town hall. Bales says she is a big proponent of a new building. Swain says while she recognizes its necessity, she isn’t sure now is the right time.

Both women cite their passion for Huntersville and public service as their driving force behind their candidacies.

In addition to the mayoral race, there are 13 candidates are running for six spots on the town board. North Carolina polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.