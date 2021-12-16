Jeff Jackson suspends campaign for U.S. Senate

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — There is a political shake up in the North Carolina U.S. Senate race as state senator Jeff Jackson suspends his campaign.

With Jackson stepping down, it now paves the way for a historic candidacy of former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley.

“If we’re going to flip this seat, we can’t do that, a costly and divisive primary will sink this whole thing,” said Jeff Jackson in a video on Twitter announcing he is dropping out of the race.

Democrat Jackson saying he’s taking one for the team, stepping aside in the U.S. Senate race to help Cheri Beasley win against the Republicans.

“We are headed into a tough one, Pat McCrory and Ted Budd are gearing up to spend millions of dollars attacking each other, in order to be the Republican nominee,” said Jackson in the Twitter video.

But Jackson isn’t likely just doing this for the greater good.

“Cheri Beasley is consistently leading in the polls she has also served this state honorably for over two decades,” Jackson continued in the video.

Catawba College political science professor Dr. Michael Bitzer says Beasley’s historic candidacy as the first African American woman vying for a U.S. Senate nomination in North Carolina, along with her fundraising, endorsements and experience combined to make Jackson drop out.

“I think all of those factors kind of determined into Jackson’s decision calculus to say, ‘I’m a young candidate, there may be future opportunities for me,” said Dr. Bitzer.

But Dr. Bitzer says that’s probably not going to include a run for governor for Jackson in 2024.

“I would be surprised because I think the conventional wisdom right now is on Josh Stein, the current attorney general, certainly it will be an open seat election so we don’t know what kind of Democrats will be considering that particular run but I think there is a kind of logic to a political ambition ladder,” said Dr. Bitzer.

But Dr. Bitzer says don’t count Jackson out down the road.

Dr. Bitzer says you might eventually see him in the governor’s mansion with perhaps a stop as the state attorney general first.

No doubt this U.S. Senate race in North Carolina is going to be super competitive as always between the GOP and Democrats.

“Chuck Schumer has once again tried to rig the North Carolina Senate primary in favor of handpicked Cheri Beasley. However, no amount of meddling will trick North Carolinians into believing Beasley will stand-up against D.C. special interests, and they’ll reject her at the ballot box in November,” said North Carolina RNC spokesperson Alex Nolley.