‘I’m really disappointed’: Stanly County, where Trump won by more than 50%, reacts to election results

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the President and his legal team vow to keep fighting the election results, there is sorrow and anger among the 71 million people who voted for him.

Nowhere is that more evident than Stanly County, which President Trump won by more than 50 percentage points.

In downtown Albemarle, some of the President’s most ardent supporters believe something is amiss.

“I’m really disappointed. I’m really disappointed,” said Dale Smith, “I felt like it was supposed to be a fair election. And I feel like we’ve been done wrong. I think Trump was done wrong.”

As the votes trickled in and Vice-President Biden overtook President Trump in the electoral college, many Trump supporters were left with a feeling of shock.

Tabitha McLaughlin says she supports President Trump’s legal efforts.

“I don’t think that Biden will ever be my president. Because I don’t feel like it was a fair election. And that’s the general consensus of the people that I know,” McLaughlin said.

Turnout in Stanly County was sky-high.

Nearly 80% of registered voters cast their ballots.

Dennis Paige, who calls himself a lifelong conservative, believes the President’s project loss is his own doing.

“He made a lot of enemies in his own party,” said Paige.

Can we find unity in these divided times?

In an overwhelmingly republican county, it’s a Democrat who is the most optimistic.

“I’m hoping and praying that everyone can respect one another,” said John Medley, “we have to live in this county, we all need to do the best we can.”

