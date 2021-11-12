Grassroots organizers trying to boost voter turnout among people of color in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The New North Carolina Project’s Executive Director, Dr. Aimey Steele, is hoping to get 100,000 people of color registered to vote over the course of the next year.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, around 800,000 registered voters of color didn’t vote in 2020.

“You have to get out on the doors, you have to talk to people through constant engagement and constant mobilization, or else they may not come out to vote,” Steele said.

Steele ran for a seat in the North Carolina General Assembly in 2018 and 2020 but lost in both races.

“I really wanted to make an impact in my state. And I couldn’t do that because not enough people showed up to vote,” Steele said.

Steele said the project leans Democratic about 49% of the time, the other 51% are bipartisan.

Michael Whatley, the Chairman of the North Carolina GOP, says they’re preparing for a lot of tough races coming up.

“We’re going to be building out our volunteer teams. Last year, we recruited and trained over 10,000 volunteers, including 3,000 of them that helped with our ballot protection programs. So we’re working very hard to make sure that we’re getting volunteers recruited and trained,” Whatley said.

Last year, the GOP knocked on 3 million doors and was able to win 17 out of their 21 statewide elections.