CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The early voting period for the 2022 municipal and local second primary elections begins Thursday, July 7, and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time. This period is sometimes called “one-stop early voting,” the NC State Board of Elections said.

During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote.

This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

July 26 Elections: Municipals and Local Second Primaries

Six municipalities will hold local general elections on Tuesday, July 26:

Charlotte

Fayetteville

Greensboro

Hickory

Mooresville

Sanford

Other municipalities and boards of education will hold runoff elections on Tuesday, July 26:

Cary

New Bern

Rocky Mount

Statesville

Franklin County Board of Education

Jackson County Board of Education District 2

At least two counties will hold second primary elections on Tuesday, July 26, 2022:

Graham County Sheriff (Republican)

Wake County Sheriff (Democratic)

Voters can also visit the Local Voter Tool for a list of 2022 local contests and election dates.

Charlotte July 2022 General Election

Hickory July 2022 General Election

Mooresville July 2022 General Election

Statesville July 2022 General Election

Dates and Deadlines

The civilian voter registration deadline is 25 days before Election Day.* Find out how to register or how to update your registration.