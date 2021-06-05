Trump endorses NC Rep. Budd for Senate as Lara Trump stands down

(FOX NEWS/AP/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Lara Trump said during North Carolina’s Republican Convention Saturday night that she would not seek the state party’s nomination to run for U.S. Senate, citing her young children – but she left open the possibility of a future run.

“No for now,” she said, thanking the supporters in her home state. “Not no forever.”

After she left the state, former President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C, as “your next senator” to the crowd.

“A lot of you don’t know him that well, but you’re gonna know him probably within a few minutes,” he said. “Ted Budd.”

Trump announced his endorsement of Budd in the crowded Republican primary, adding a slap at former Gov. Pat McCrory, who has been critical of Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election.

“You can’t pick people who have already lost two races and do not stand for our values,” Trump said.

McCrory, who also announced a run for senate to replace Richard Burr, tweeted his disappointment in Trump’s decision to endorse Budd.

I’m disappointed that President Trump has endorsed a Washington insider who has done more to oppose the Trump agenda than anyone in this race. We will win this race – the primary and the general. — Pat McCrory (@PatMcCroryNC) June 6, 2021

McCrory added: “Ted Budd opposed President Trump’s plan to secure the border, to support our farmers, to repeal Obamacare, and he even voted against President Trump’s COVID vaccines.”