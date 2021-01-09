Cooper takes oath for 2nd term; Music star Ben Folds performs during ceremony

FILE – Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper will discuss the pandemic, education and his re-election bid in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 6. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will be sworn in and take his oath of office Saturday morning.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m.

In addition, the Council of State will be sworn in. Festivities will look a little different with current pandemic restrictions in place. Attendance has been limited to families, staff, and pool media. Music performances will be done virtually. Music star and North Carolina native Ben Folds will perform.

The theme for the event is ‘North Carolina: Strong, Resilient, Ready.’

Cooper is expected to make an address following the ceremonial procedures.

