CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina’s Senate Primary is heating up with only a few more months till the big day. The seated opened up when the incumbent, Richard Burr, announced he wouldn’t be running again.

Democrats already have a preferred pick, former North Carolina Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. But for Republicans, it’s going to be a toss-up.

Queen City News Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow sat down with Marjorie K. Eastman, a political outsider who’s trying to keep up with the big dogs in one of the most expensive Senate races in history.

Rather than starting small and getting involved in local politics, Eastman decided to sail right into the storm and run for the open U.S. Senate seat.

Despite not having political experience, she does have a background in fighting. She’s a combat veteran who served two tours overseas, one in Afghanistan and one in Iraq. But the fight for the Republican nomination is nothing to scoff at. She’s going up against three front runners who have years of political experience, contacts, and money.

“Well, I’m the only political outsider and the only combat veteran, and I’m the only mom with a little boy who’s climbing onto a school bus in this US Senate race. So that perspective matters,” Eastman explained, “And this whole concept of being the only veteran in the race, a lot of people don’t realize the last combat veteran we had as a US senator, was in World War II. I mean, that’s outrageous. It’s time that perspective matters and is important for not just North Carolina, but for the safety of our country.”

Eastman’s campaign has gotten a helping hand from a recently created super PAC. The PAC is now spending more than $1 million in billboards, digital advertising, and radio ads.

Eastman is debating former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory, and former North Carolina Congressman Mark Walker next month. The North Carolina John Locke Foundation will be hosting the debate.

Eastman said Congressman Ted Budd, who represents NC-13 will not be participating. Budd has already received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.