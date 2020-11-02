CATS announces free transit on Election Day

Free transportation will be offered by the Charlotte Area Transit System on Tuesday so voters don’t have to pay a fee to get to the polls, the City of Charlotte announced on Monday.

Fares will be lifted all day on Election Day for bus, LYNX Blue Line, and STS transit. Riders can plan their trip here.

Riders are reminded that social distancing restrictions are still in place when traveling and that CATS is encouraging the use of facemasks while onboard. Seats that remain unmarked are the ones that are available to sit in and capacity is currently capped at 20 passengers on both bus and light rail.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

