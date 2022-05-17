(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News is Your Local Election Headquarters, as we track one of the biggest races on Election Tuesday, the N.C. U.S. Senate primary.

There are 14 Republicans and 11 Democrats in the primary vying for your vote to make it on to November. However, the focus is now on two Republicans and one Democrat considered the frontrunners in the race.

Let’s talk about the frontrunners:

Republican Candidate: Ted Budd

Republican Ted Budd and his watch party are expecting a win Tuesday night. If he wins the primary, it wouldn’t just be win for him, it would be a victory for former President Donald Trump and the Conservative Super Pac, Club for Growth.

Trump surprised many when he announced his support for Budd a little over a year ago. He picked Budd over well-known Republicans Pat McCrory, former Governor of North Carolina, and Mark Walker who has represented North Carolina in congress for awhile.

As for the Club for Growth’s stake in this race, they’ve dumped around $11 million in advertisements supporting Ted Budd. It was a huge investment for them and I’m sure would be a big surprise if it didn’t pay off.

Republican Candidate: Pat McCrory

Pat McCrory has had an interesting political career with a few ups and downs. He was the Mayor of Charlotte and rose to become Governor of North Carolina. A controversial bathroom bill in 2016 not only cost the state billions of dollars but also cost him re-election.

Now, McCrory is hoping North Carolinians will give him another chance to represent the state, but it’s an uphill battle.

McCrory, who led the race in its early stages, started to trail his opponent Representative Ted Budd, after former President Donald Trump gave Budd his endorsement.

Democratic Candidate: Cheri Beasley

The North Carolina Democratic Watch Party is expecting some heavy hitters Tuesday night in attendance including Governor Roy Cooper. Organizers say we will also hear from the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate race and like you said, it is expected to be Cheri Beasley.

So far, Beasley has been the front runner of the eleven-person primary. She is a former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice and people with the NCDP says if she wins the primary, Beasley has name recognition across the state to face the Republican nominee.

Beasley says if she does win in November, she will focus on issues of food insecurity, Broadband access for those who can afford it, and passing the Voter’s Bill of Rights.

A Senate Primary to Watch

Libertarian Shannon W. Bray does face the Republican and Democrat winners in the fall.

Budd, a gun shop owner who represents the 13th District, has well-known and active competitors in McCrory and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro. Author and veteran Marjorie Eastman also has garnered support and appeared in two of four televised debates (Budd didn’t appear in any). The GOP field also includes another Greensboro resident, minister and psychotherapist Tobias LaGrone, who is in his first election.

But Budd, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump and millions in backing from the super PAC Club for Growth, is polling well ahead of both candidates. Beasley, who has raised more money than anyone, is the overwhelming favorite.

Sister station WGHP contributed to this story