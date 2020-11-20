500,000+ ballots to be recounted this weekend, county following COVID-19 guidelines

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The official recount for the North Carolina Chief Justice Race is officially underway in Mecklenburg County.

The process is expected to take all weekend.



The recount was requested this week by the Beasley campaign as the race with Paul Newby is separated by less than 400 votes. All 100 counties in North Carolina are taking part in the recount.

More than 30 board of elections employees were spread out across a county warehouse at the Valerie C. Woodard Center off Freedom Drive in west Charlotte. The facility was chosen to allow social distancing as COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Mecklenburg County.

Some of the employees on hand Friday to help with the recount also helped with the 2020 election.

“I sent them home a couple of days ago and called them on the phone and here they are right back,” said Director of Elections for Mecklenburg County, Michael Dickerson.

The recount process is under the watchful eye of the bi-partisan elections board as well as Republican and Democratic observers.

“They have been exceedingly busy and exceedingly conscientious,” said board member, John Gresham.

Boxes of ballots were moved to the warehouse, where each employee is assigned a precinct. They are set up in front of two tabulating devices to speed up the process. There can be some slowdowns.

Tabulators are similar to copy machines, in that when you feed paper in, it can jam.

“Some of the ballots are sitting and they’re curled. Once they curl they don’t fall down into the back of the machine,” said Dickerson.

Any ballots not accepted by the tabulator machine will go into a separate box to be hand-counted.



This is the first time Mecklenburg County had an all-paper ballot recount. The goal is to maintain 12,000 ballots per hour.

“I would love to be done by Monday night sometime, I would hate to go into Tuesday,” said Dickerson.



Election leaders say this recount is only for the Chief Justice race. So no other races will see changes in results.

