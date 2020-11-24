2020 Election results officially certified by State Board of Elections

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted 4 to 1 Tuesday, to officially certify the results of the 2020 General Election.

Results from all races, except those that are under a protest, were certified.

The contests that are excluded from the official certification include the races for Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, District Court Judge – 10F in Wake County, Hoke County Board of Education and Wane County Register of Deeds.

All major state and national races were, including for president, governor, and U.S. senate.

North Carolina Electors will cast their votes for president in Raleigh on December 14.

Click here for a full list of North Carolina Election results.

