Gov. Cooper’s office responds to President Trump’s RNC threats; says ‘NC is relying on data and science.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Gov. Roy Cooper is responding to President Donald Trump’s comments Monday morning after the President threatened to move the RNC from Charlotte this August to another location if Cooper could not guarantee a packed house.

“State health officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte. North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health,” the statement read from Gov. Cooper’s spokesperson Monday.

Statement from Gov. Cooper’s spokesperson on today’s comments about the Republican National Convention: pic.twitter.com/xDuNWstqjQ — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 25, 2020

President Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to express his frustration regarding the Republican National Convention being held in Charlotte this summer amid coronavirus concerns.

…full attendance in the Arena. In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space. Plans are being…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

President Trump said “thousands of enthusiastic Republicans and others” must immediately be given an answer by Cooper as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied.

…made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August. They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

“If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!” Trump said.

Mecklenburg County released a joint statement on Monday: