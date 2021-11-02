Election Day: Helpful voting information for North Carolina and South Carolina residents here

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Election Day has arrived!

Our FOX 46 team wants to make sure our voters in North Carolina and South Carolina have all of the information and resources they need before heading to the polls.

NORTH CAROLINA

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day on Tuesday. If you are in line at 7:30 p.m., you will still be able to vote. To search for county board of elections offices near you, or to find your polling place and to check your voter registration status, please click here.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, North Carolina voters will not be required to show their photo ID for elections held in 2020.

NCSBE officials said, “federal and state courts have temporarily blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect until further order of the courts.”

For all other NC voter information, visit ncsbe.gov.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Check your voter information here. Click here to find your SC polling place.

To view your sample ballot, please click here.

SC voters will be asked to show at least one of the following photo IDs at their designated polling place:

SC driver’s license

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID card

SC Voter Registration Card with photo

Federal military ID

US Passport

For more information on photo ID requirements, click here.

For all other SC voter information, please visit scvotes.gov.