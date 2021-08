(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - As a cold front combines with the remnants of Ida, moisture will be increasing over our area the next couple of days. This will keep Tuesday on the cloudy side, but with temps still topping out close to 90. Most of the rain holds off until Tuesday evening.

That's when we'll start to see more scattered showers and storms developing, which will last off & on through the day Wednesday. The heaviest swath of rain will be right along Ida's track to the north and west of the Carolinas.