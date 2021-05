SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A Cleveland County woman bought a winning ticket for a $1 million scratch-off jackpot when she stopped for a soda in Shelby last week, according to the N.C. Lottery.

“I stopped at the store to get something to drink,” said Wyshena Crank. “And I thought, ‘Well, might as well try a scratch-off!’”