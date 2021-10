CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting in south Charlotte late Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting near the 600 block of Fairwood Avenue around 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 12 where a boy was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.