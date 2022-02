Officials: Child, grandmother die in Raleigh fire; …

Shots fired into apartments in Winston-Salem

Train in Jamestown plows through semi truck on the …

Out with the old: AT&T shuts down 3G Network

CATS operators want more security at Uptown Transit …

Jury selected in murder trial of emerging SC rap …

Future of COVID test sites as numbers drop

Stolen Guns: CLT gunshop owners are on alert

Video: Wooden arches collapse over Hickory bridge

Videos show moment wooden arches collapse over Hickory …

The collapse of wooden arches over Hickory City Walk …