Donald Trump: ‘Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday took aim at his longtime ally Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after Graham voiced opposition to the prospect of offering presidential pardons to those indicted for the January 6, 2021 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Hundreds of people have been arrested in connection to the Capitol Riot on charges ranging from trespassing to assaulting law enforcement to sedition.

Typically deferential to the former president, Graham broke ranks when he refused to support remarks Trump made at a Texas rally indicating those people were justified.

“If I run and I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly,” Trump said. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons, because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Days later, Graham told CBS’s Face the Nation that he doesn’t think pardons are appropriate, saying “I don’t want to send any signal that it was okay to defile the Capitol.”

Graham doubled down, saying “I hope they go to jail and get the book thrown at them because they deserve it.”

During an interview with Newsmax, Trump responded, saying Graham is a nice guy, but “he doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about.” Trump went on to call Graham a RINO (Republican in Name Only).

Graham has long been considered one of Trump’s most steadfast supporters, often visiting him at Mar-a-Lago and defending even some of the most controversial of Trump’s actions.