Dissent in Mecklenburg County Democratic Party

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — There’s dissent in the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party. FOX 46 obtained the resignation letter of two board members.

The Secretary, Janice Robinson, and the Vice Chair, Jennifer Gaddy, sent out the scathing resignation letter via email. They say their resignation all surrounds not being able to work with the Chair, Jane Whitley.

The letter goes into great detail when highlighting what they call failed leadership from Whitley. The 6 page resignation letter said Whitley attacks members character and reputation, and silences any voice that’s not her own. Among a plethora of examples, Robinson and Gaddy said Whitley had logged into other members emails, failed to listen to any voice other than her own, and attacked members character when they disagreed with her.

Jane Whitley responded to these accusations in a phone call with FOX 46.

“I’m taking some time to look at the email and the allegations here. They have already submitted their resignations. They did so without informing me prior to the meeting. And the email came out during the meeting. And I am taking a look at it,” Whitley said.

Whitley said the members who resigned simply had an issue with the rules, and her style of governance.

“There are some people who disagree with certain things about how things are done. And some cases, it’s simply that I’m following the rules, and they don’t like the rules. So that’s basically what’s happening here. There’s a different disagreement as to how things should be done in the party. And in most cases, in many cases, simply following the rules and the law as its laid out. Sorry, if they don’t like that, but I’m going to continue doing that.”