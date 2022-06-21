HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Many shoppers at local Harris Teeter stores didn’t expect to find koozies like these.

House District 98 candidate Christy Clark says several constituents reached out to her about the items. She says although she’s used to gun culture and images like these, when you think about the mass shootings from the last month, there’s a problem.

“You just can’t help but be taken a little bit aback by it because it seems like it’s a disregard for those tragedies that happened,” Clark says.

So, she sent Harris Teeter a tweet asking for the koozies to be removed.

They responded with a recall request and said the items are being removed from all store locations.

“And the good news is that as soon as we asked them to remove those from the shelves, they did, they didn’t have any moments of hesitation, they saw that it was something not appropriate for their store, or maybe that’s what they felt and didn’t say,” she said.

But when Queen City News went into one location hours after the interview, there were koozies still up for sale.

Clark says part of changing the culture in the country around things like gun violence starts with the corporations leading the way.

“And we’ve seen that happening with other places like Target and Starbucks and they’ve asked people to not bring guns into the store. Our call is to really ask corporations to have a higher standard and helps us from the grassroots area work on ending gun violence by not glorifying with messages like those and not making a bee line for headlines as much as it is, it should be something we’re working to end not promote,” Clark said.

Clark says she’s received several hateful messages surrounding her tweet. She says she’s even received death threats.

“I want to be clear that I’m not against the second amendment, or against gun ownership even. It’s something that’s a part of our culture in this country and we have to remember that. But we also have to recognize that’s we’re the only country that’s developed that has this type of gun violence at all. Teens and children are… now the number one cause death for them is gun violence, and so we have to take action to do something about it, and the way to solve the issue isn’t to come at me blazing with insults and death threats and whatever else, the way to solve this is to end this divisive rhetoric and find a common ground and that’s where I think we should be focusing on this and not so much on putting division between me and any other person advocating for changing gun laws and the rest of the country,” she said.

Queen City News reached out to Harris Teeter twice to confirm if they would take the koozies down in all stores, we did not receive an immediate response.