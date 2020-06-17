Black Political Caucus working to get voters out this November

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Black Political Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg says they are encouraging the black community to get out and vote for the November election.

They are sending out mailers to 100,000 voters in North Carolina educating them on the issues and the candidates. They will be doing several phone banks leading up to November.

“Our core is making sure we meet people at the polls. So, my goal is to make sure that we have folks out there at every polling place when they’re voting that they can receive our caucus ballot, our slate of endorsed candidates after we have vetted them and after we have interviewed these folks,” says Khalif Rhodes, Chairman of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg.

On Tuesday, President Trump issued an executive order on police reform. Rhodes said he feels President Trump missed the tone, but said he does believe change is happening, and that it is encouraging.

“I truly believe it’s happening and what I’m encouraging younger folks to do–and anyone that’s able to vote—is to elect folks that stand on their word and will get into office and will fight for the change that you’re asking for.”

