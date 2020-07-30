Political expert: Pandemic prompting major increase in requests for mail-in ballots in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The coronavirus pandemic may have voters scared to go to the polls for the November election. More than 100,000 voters have already sent in requests to vote absentee in North Carolina, which is five times more requests than at the same time in 2016.

“This has pretty much blown 2016 well out of the water,” said Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College.

“I think it certainly is pandemic-related. I think voters are looking at the fall and saying, ‘I want some assuredness of getting a ballot with public health concerns and safety issues, but I think there may be an issue of voter intensity going on, that certainly Democrats are energized,” said Dr. Bitzer.

87 percent of those requests have come from registered Democrats and Unaffiliated voters.

President Donald Trump has voiced concerns about mail-in voting. He says it could lead to corruption in the upcoming election.

In North Carolina, in 2018 there were allegations of absentee ballot fraud in the 9th Congressional District race.

Voters have different views on how they feel about voting in-person during a pandemic and the security of mail-in ballots.



“Given the choice, I’d much rather go in person, given some of the issues that the mail-in ballots have had, feel safer doing it in-person, if possible,” said Daniel Anderson, a Harrisburg resident.

“Because these are unprecedented times, there’s too much up in the air about staffing for it, will there be masks for it? It’s just too many unknowns still left,” said Detera Walker, a Charlotte resident.

Voters in North Carolina have until October 27 to request a mail-in ballot, but they don’t have to send the ballot back through the mail. Absentee ballots will be mailed out on September 4 and voters can mail them back in or drop them off in-person at their county Board of Elections office or at an Early Voting site