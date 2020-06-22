Police: Woman shot and killed in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte Monday morning, police said.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. June 22 in the 5300 block of Montague Street.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Detectives are speaking with a ‘person of interest’ and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time, they said. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

