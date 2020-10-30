Police: Woman sexually assaulted after leaving Panthers game in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was sexually assaulted after leaving the Carolina Panthers game in uptown Charlotte Thursday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The violent incident occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. October 30 near the 500 block of W. Morehead Street.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they spoke with a woman who said after she attended the Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium, she was walking on W. Morehead Street when she was approached by a suspect who sexually assaulted her. 

The woman gave a limited suspect description, identifying the suspect as a black male who appeared homeless and wearing a light-colored top.

Detectives are actively investigating this case and ask anyone in the community with information about the suspect or this case to contact Detective Erin Anderson at 980-475-1858. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

