Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at gunpoint in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman told police she was robbed and sexually assaulted at gunpoint in uptown Charlotte on Sunday.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, CMPD officers responded to reports of a sexual assault in Frazier Park near the 600 block of McNinch Street.

As officers got to the scene, they spoke with a 25-year-old woman who said that she was approached by a suspect who showed her a firearm and demanded her personal property.

After taking her property, she said the suspect proceeded to sexually assault her.

The suspect in this case is described as a middle-aged, thin, black male with short, black hair, and a black beard. He was wearing a white or gray shirt and dark pants, which were dirty, CMPD said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this case is asked to contact Detective Cougill immediately at 704-336-6052. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE: