Police: Woman reported missing after traveling to NoDa to meet friends

News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman who was traveling to NoDa to meet with friends before she disappeared. 

On March 30 at around 11:10 p.m. CMPD was contacted by a family member who reported Mary Collins missing. 

Collins was last seen on Burnley Road on March 28 at around 2:30 p.m. and is believed to have traveled to the NoDa area to meet with friends. 

The family says Collins is diagnosed with a cognitive disability, and they are concerned for her safety. 

Collins is around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, black leggings, a black beanie and was carrying a black Marilyn Manson purse.

Anyone with information on Collin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral