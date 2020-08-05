Police: Woman injured in north Charlotte shooting, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting happened at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday near Jeff Adams Drive and Statesville Avenue.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they located a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Police said one person is in custody in connection to this case and they’re not looking for anyone else at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.