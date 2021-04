FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Police and U.S. Marshals are attempting to take a person into custody who will not come out of a home in Fort Mill.

Police put out a tweet saying there is an increased presence in the area of Forrest Ridge Drive where a person has barricaded themself inside of an apartment.

No additional information has been provided at this time, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.