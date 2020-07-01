Police searching for missing teen from Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gaston County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Officers said Austin Lee Buckner, 17, was last seen before midnight Monday at his home on Bud Jenkins Drive in Dallas. He was reported missing Wednesday morning.

Buckner is described as being around 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Anyone with information on Buckner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“Please do not comment names or information publicly,” Gaston County Police said.