Police searching for missing 78-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old man.

David Crawford was last seen on Monday, Aug. 31 around 6:30 p.m. at his home in the 1600 block of Lasalle Street

Crawford was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue long sleeve, button-up shirt, and white sneakers. He has gray hair and walks hunched over, police said.

Crawford was possibly seen in the University Area on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Detective Bonaparte is the lead detective assigned to this case.

