Man who fired shots at S.C. officers found deceased

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect in South Carolina accused of firing shots at officers on Sunday evening has been found deceased, according to the Chester County Sherriff’s Office.

On Sunday evening, multiple police departments in Chester County began searching for a subject who shot at officers between ATI on Highway 9 and Lewisville High.

There are multiple crime scenes from Lancaster County to Chester County and the SLED will process those scenes and conduct an investigation into the shootings.

After firing, the subject led deputies on a car chase before wrecking his vehicle and continuing to fire shots.

He was described as a black male wearing a red or orange shirt and is considered armed and dangerous.

This is an active scene and more information will be released when available.

