Police search for thieves who hit Huntersville country club community homes

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– At least two home break-ins and an attempted car theft have some people in the NorthStone Country Cub community calling for more police.

“They came in here and kicked in the back door,” said Victor Blasucci, who wasn’t home at the time.

On Tuesday between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., dinner time for some, two burglars broke in through his back door. Photos show shattered glass and dresser drawers torn apart.

“Kind of ransacked the house like you’d see on TV,” he said.

Blasucci says the country club crooks stole “many” thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and family heirlooms. His wife’s wedding ring is among the items stolen.

“It was not kids looking for Xboxes. It was professionals,” he said. “They seemed more surgical. They didn’t have much care for the way they treated what they were going through…..looking for something of value.”

The upscale neighborhood sits along Northstone Drive off of Sam Furr Road and Old Statesville Road. The burglaries happened on Aberfeld Road and Kinross Court.

“We’ll obviously get a security system,” said Blasucci. “It makes me nervous for my family. It makes me nervous for my neighbors.”

Huntersville police are looking for two suspects whose backs were captured on a deer camera. There’s no description of the suspects but police say they are investigating a few leads.

They hit Adam Jennings’ car as well a few blocks away. Police aren’t sure if the cases are connected.

“We actually left our car unlocked by accident,” said Jennngs. “We usually lock it up and it was easy pickings.”

Video shows a masked person entering the car and rummaging for valuables but not finding any.

“It’s of course violating,” said Jennings. “They’re in your stuff.”

“It makes me feel nervous about, like, what’s going to happen here,” said neighbor Pola Aguirre. “I live here and I feel really bad for my neighbors. And it makes me feel insecure here.”

Citywide, there is a 25 percent decrease in burglaries compared to the same time last year, police said. So far this year, there have been three break-ins. Except for the break-ins this week, there have been no other incidents in the NorthStone neighborhood in recent years.

Blasucci has lived here almost a decade and says this has never happened before.

Police are now stepping up patrols. Officers have also put up license plate readers to track vehicles coming and going in case it happens again.

For Blasucci, the braznness of this worries him.

“There’s a thousand homes in this neighborhood,” he said. “So, there’s always somebody doing something walking a dog jogging. Really surprising that it would happen.”

