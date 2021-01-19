Police search for suspects after 7-year-old boy injured in shootout at NoDa apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A seven-year-old boy was shot while inside his own apartment this afternoon on Hilo Drive.

“I just feel so bad,” said resident Glody Nkongono. “I’m just so emotional.”

The shooting happened at The Edge At Noda apartment complex.

“That’s terrible. Nobody deserves that, especially at seven years old,” Nkongono said.

Glody was also looking at where bullets pierced his car. One went through the driver’s side seat, another right through the backseat passenger headrest.

“I could have been inside,” Nkongono said. “I don’t know. It could be another story.”

CMPD tells FOX 46 some people just started shooting at each other this afternoon around 2:30. Bullets hit cars, shattered windows and seriously hurt a seven year old boy who was inside his own apartment.

“With the way the world is now, if things were normal, that kid would have been in school when all this happened,” said resident Lauren Teer. “It’s kind of sad that, I mean, he was just in his living room and affected by it and, you know, there’s no place for that.”

The boy is expected to recover from his injuries, but neighbors are still feeling uneasy tonight.

“After talking to the neighbors, I realized that two or three guys walked past me and my dog, and based on the description my neighbors gave me, it sounds like they were some of the few that were involved,” Teer said.

Crime mapping in the area shows the assault from today. It also shows two thefts from cars and a robbery in the last three days.

With the shooters still on the loose, some are wondering if they live in the apartment complex or not.

Teer said, “Not knowing if they would be back here.”