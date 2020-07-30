Police search for missing 16-year-old girl from Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Makenzie LeGrande, 16, was last seen in the area of Oscar Drive in Matthews. She is described as being approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds with grayish eyes.

LeGrande was last seen on Wednesday, July 29, at approximately 9:29 p.m. wearing a white t-shirt with an image of two football players on it, off-white shorts with black trim, and gray low cut Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information on LeGrande’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 704-847-5555.