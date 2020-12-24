Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed man walking from Kings Mountain to Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run that killed a 33-year-old Kings Mountain man on Christmas Eve.

The fatal accident occurred around 5:50 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, on West Franklin Boulevard near Sante Circle. The man, identified as James Marshall Nichols, of Kings Mountain, died at the scene.

Police said Nichols was walking from Kings Mountain to Gastonia when he was struck.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2005-2010 black Jeep Grand Cherokee with front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police at 704-866-6702.

