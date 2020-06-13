Police remove wooden pallets used by protesters to block roadway in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police have removed wooden pallets in a roadway that they say protesters used to create a barricade on Friday night. They are reminding the community that doing this is dangerous and illegal.

According to Asheville Police, officers noticed several individuals unloading wooden pallets and other items in the parking lot located at 130 N. Lexington Avenue at 9 p.m.

This is underneath the I-240 bridge.

As additional officers were arriving, police say protesters began using these items to create a barricade across the roadway.

After several warnings, officers removed the pallets and other items.

Once the items were removed, officers asked the protesters to move to the sidewalk area, in which they complied and left the area, according to a press release from the police department.

No arrests were made.

The City of Asheville Public Works Department responded and removed three truck loads of items, police said.

The Asheville Police Department would like to remind the community that blocking a roadway is not only illegal, but dangerous for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.