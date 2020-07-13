Atlanta police release photos of 2nd person of interest in deadly shooting of 8-year-old girl

ATLANTA (AP) — Images of a second person of interest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta were released late Sunday as police searched for at least two shooters believed to be responsible for her death.

Authorities were also offering a $20,000 reward for information in the shooting death of Secoriea Turner. She was shot and killed July 4th while riding in a car with her mother and another adult. The shooting happened near the Wendy’s where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, 27, was killed by a white police officer June 12.

Secoriea Turner, 8, was fatally shot in Atlanta on July 4. (Atlanta Police Department)

The second person of interest is seen with a large rifle strapped to his body and a black crossbody bag over his shoulder. Atlanta police had released a short video last week of the first person of interest, who is also seen carrying a rifle near where Secoriea was shot.

A private, invitation-only funeral for Secoriea was planned for Wednesday. A representative for Tyler Perry said the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay for the service. Perry also offered to pay for Brooks’ funeral.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

A public viewing is to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta.