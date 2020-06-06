Police release photo of suspect after International Civil Rights Center vandalized in Greensboro

Police release photo of suspect after International Civil Rights Center in Greensboro vandalized

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have released the photo of a person believed to be involved with the vandalism at the International Civil Rights Center.

On Saturday, CrimeStoppers shared the photo of the unidentified man asking for the public’s help identifying him.

This comes the day after police released a photo of someone who may have witnessed the vandalism, only identified as a white male. Officers said they would like to identity and speak with him.

The center was vandalized on May 30, the same evening of protests after the death of George Floyd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 373-1000.