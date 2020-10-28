Police pursuit leads to arrest of 19-year-olds accused in Ballantyne armed robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two 19-year-olds have been charged in connection to robberies that occurred over this past weekend in Ballantyne.



Just after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon near the 15600 block of Ballantyne Country Club Drive.

The victim told police he was approached by two armed suspects, one of whom pointed a gun at him and tried to pull him out of his car. When the suspects heard a nearby witness, they pointed a firearm at the witness and then fled in a vehicle.



Less than 25 minutes later, while officers were still conducting their investigation on Ballantyne Country Club Drive, additional officers responded to reports of an armed robbery near the 10900 block of Fox Hedge Road.

Officers say the victims were getting out of their car when they were approached by the same two armed suspects. The suspects demanded the victims’ personal property and then fled in one of the victim’s vehicles, a 2011 Porsche Cayenne.

Shortly after 11:45 p.m., CMPD officers saw the stolen Porsche traveling northbound on I-77. A pursuit ensued as the driver of the Porsche refused to stop. The driver eventually slowed down near the 2100 block of I-485 and got out with a gun in his hand.

Both suspects fled on foot into a nearby wood line, but both were taken into custody just after midnight. Officers seized an AR-15, a 9mm pistol and drugs as a result of the investigation.



The driver, 19-year-old Noah Allen, and passenger, 19-yeara-old Cameron Brown, were interviewed and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Allen has been charged with the following:

three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

three counts of assault with a deadly weapon

felony breaking and entering

larceny of a motor vehicle

larceny from a motor vehicle

felony flee to elude

two counts of simple assault

resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer

Brown has been charged with the following:

three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon

two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

three counts of assault with a deadly weapon

felony breaking and entering

larceny of a motor vehicle

simple assault

resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer

possession of marijuana



The investigation into these cases is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information about these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

