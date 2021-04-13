Police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times returns to work

KENOSHA, Wis. (WNCN) — The police officer cleared of any wrongdoing after shooting Jacob Blake seven times in Aug. 2020, has returned to work.

Kenosha Police Department Officer Rusten Sheskey returned from administrative leave on March 31.

Sheskey was placed on administrative leave following Blake’s shooting along with Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek. Arenas and Meronek returned to duty Jan. 20, according to a police statement issued Wednesday.

An investigation cleared Sheskey of any wrongdoing after he shot Blake seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed.

“Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome; however, given the facts, the only lawful and appropriate decision was made,” said Chief Daniel Miskinis in a statement.

The shooting, captured on bystander video, turned the nation’s spotlight on Wisconsin last summer, sparking violent protests in Kenosha that lasted for several nights.