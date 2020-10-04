Police officer killed in the line of duty in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A police officer was killed in South Carolina during an exchange of gunfire after responding to a domestic call, authorities said Sunday.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a statement that a second officer was injured during the shootout in Myrtle Beach. A suspect was later found dead. The second officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses told The Sun News they heard several shots around 10 p.m. Police had said on social media that an officer involved shooting had occurred around that time.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock identified the fallen officer as Jacob Hancher.

Officer Jacob Hancher

Hancher was a community service officer for four years and had been a police officer for less than a year, Prock said.

“He was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Prock said.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune asked on social media for prayers for the police department.

“They need our community to show them love, support and strength,” Bethune said.

