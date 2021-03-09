Police: NC mom shot to death while driving with her twins in car

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton mom died Monday afternoon when she was shot while driving a car with two children in it, according to police.

The woman, who was identified by police as 23-year-old Brittany Hunt, was driving on Meadow View Road near Linkhaw Road at about 2:30 p.m. when she was shot, police said. The shooting caused Hunt to lose control of the car and she crashed into a canal.

Brittany Hunt (Courtesy: Kawanna Hunt/Facebook)

Hunt was taken to UNC Health Southeastern where she was pronounced dead, according to police. Also in the car was a 20-year-old male and Brittany Hunt’s two 5-year-old children. Hunt’s sister said Hunt’s twins were in the car and she also had another child.

The passenger and two small children suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Hunt was deceased from a gun shot wound when officers arrived at the scene, according to the report.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3845.