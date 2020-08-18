Police: Man who fell off 50-foot cliff after shooting woman, 7-year-old girl released from the hospital

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who fell from a 50-foot cliff after allegedly shooting a woman and a 7-year-old girl has been released from the hospital and is being held without bond at the Lincoln County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

Paul Eric Lamkin, Jr., 27, of Lincolnton, has been charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Lamkin was officially booked into jail on Monday, Aug. 17. His next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lamkin fell from a 50-foot cliff after shooting a woman and a 7-year-old girl during a domestic dispute at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at a residence located off Noles Circle just north of Lincolnton.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they located Taylor Whitaker, 33, of Lincolnton, lying on the floor of the kitchen with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

Nearby was a 7-year-old girl with a single gunshot wound in the back, deputies said. Both were rushed to Atrium Health – Main for treatment.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Lamkin, who had reportedly fired his weapon multiple times into the woman’s residence, fled into the woods before deputies arrived at the scene. Deputies searched the wooded line off Horseshoe Lake Road when they heard someone call for help. They discovered Lamkin had fallen from a 50-foot cliff into a quarry and had head and other injuries.

He was ordered to drop his .38 caliber pistol and was taken to the hospital on Aug. 5 for treatment before being officially booked at the Lincoln County Detention Center this week.