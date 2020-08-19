Police: Man suffers minor injuries in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was transported to the hospital early Wednesday morning following a reported shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 in the 6000 block of Olinda Street.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, as officers arrived at the scene they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said this same man was arrested for his involvement in the shooting and is receiving medical attention for his injuries.

This investigation remains open and active at this time.

