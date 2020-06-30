Police: Man shot and killed in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north Charlotte late Monday night, according to CMPD.

Officers were called to the 9100 block of Trinity Road just after 11:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

As they got to the scene, CMPD officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.