Police: Man seriously injured in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Monday afternoon in south Charlotte, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 4:39 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, in the 9000 block of Nations Ford Road.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic transported the man to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited. No word on a suspect at this time.

Just arrived to the scene of a shooting in a shopping mall at Nations Ford Rd and E Arrowood. There are over 16 evidence markers on the ground, and store owners were pointing to possible damage to their store caused by gunfire. CMPD remains on scene during the investigation. pic.twitter.com/sOScEizfSb — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) January 18, 2021

This investigation remains open and active.