Police: Man seriously injured in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Monday afternoon in south Charlotte, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 4:39 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, in the 9000 block of Nations Ford Road.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic transported the man to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited. No word on a suspect at this time.

This investigation remains open and active.

