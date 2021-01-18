Police: Man seriously injured in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Monday afternoon in south Charlotte, authorities said.
The shooting happened at 4:39 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, in the 9000 block of Nations Ford Road.
As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic transported the man to Atrium CMC for life-threatening injuries.
Details are limited. No word on a suspect at this time.
This investigation remains open and active.