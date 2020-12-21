Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in the head at stop sign in Albemarle; ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on the loose

STANLEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Albemarle Police Department is searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who they said shot another man in the head, seriously injuring him.
The shooting occurred at 5:14 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 at S Morrow Avenue and E Main Street.
As officers got to the scene, they found a man sitting in a vehicle at a stop sign on S Morrow Avenue who had been shot in the head. The man was rushed to Atrium Health – Stanly where he remains in critical condition, police said.
Detectives were able to issue warrants for the arrest of Bryan S. Thomas, 38, for attempted first-degree murder. Thomas is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’
If anyone has information about this shooting or the whereabouts of Thomas, you’re asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.
