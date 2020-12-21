Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in the head at stop sign in Albemarle; ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect on the loose

STANLEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Albemarle Police Department is searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who they said shot another man in the head, seriously injuring him.

The shooting occurred at 5:14 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 at S Morrow Avenue and E Main Street.

As officers got to the scene, they found a man sitting in a vehicle at a stop sign on S Morrow Avenue who had been shot in the head. The man was rushed to Atrium Health – Stanly where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Detectives were able to issue warrants for the arrest of Bryan S. Thomas, 38, for attempted first-degree murder. Thomas is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

If anyone has information about this shooting or the whereabouts of Thomas, you’re asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.

Latest headlines from FOX 46