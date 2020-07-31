Police: Man hit, seriously injured by semi-truck in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was struck and seriously injured by a semi-truck Friday afternoon in east Charlotte, according to authorities at the scene.

The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday, July 31 in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road.

Witnesses at the scene tell FOX 46 they observed the man being dragged by the semi-truck and shouted for the vehicle to stop before calling 911.

CMPD said a semi-truck hit a male pedestrian in the road. The person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

TRAFFIC ALERT – Just arrived to the 6400 block of Albemarle road where a semi-truck hit a pedestrian. Outbound Albemarle Road is shut down at Farm Pond Lane all the way to Regal Oaks Lane. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/mnK94o3DaY — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) July 31, 2020

Outbound Albemarle Road was shut down at Farm Pond Lane – all the way to Regal Oaks Lane. Drivers were encouraged Friday to use an alternate route.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK: