Police: Man hit, killed in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man was hit and killed in Kannapolis on Sunday, according to police.

Officers were called to the intersection of N. Cannon Boulevard and East 22nd Street where a man had been hit by a car.

Jonathan Bradley Gulledge, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Gulledge was struck by a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice traveling on N. Cannon Boulevard.

The investigation indicated that Gulledge stepped into the road and there was not enough time for the driver to avoid hitting him.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Daniel Wallace at 704-920-4052 or dwallace@kannapolisnc.gov.

