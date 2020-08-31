Police: Man hit, killed in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man was hit and killed in Kannapolis on Sunday, according to police.
Officers were called to the intersection of N. Cannon Boulevard and East 22nd Street where a man had been hit by a car.
Jonathan Bradley Gulledge, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Gulledge was struck by a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice traveling on N. Cannon Boulevard.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
The investigation indicated that Gulledge stepped into the road and there was not enough time for the driver to avoid hitting him.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Daniel Wallace at 704-920-4052 or dwallace@kannapolisnc.gov.
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Preparations for early voting underway in Mecklenburg County
- Car rams through gas station in northwest Charlotte, rupturing gas line
- Dangerous ‘Benadryl Challenge’ on Tik Tok may be to blame for the death of Oklahoma teen according to letter
- Custom tricycle stolen from 12-year-old Michigan boy with special needs
- Louisiana protester arrested after hosting BBQ in front of mayor’s home